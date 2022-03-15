Buni Remains APC Caretaker Chairman – Gov Uzodimma

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has stated that his Yobe State counterpart Mai Mala Buni remains the the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Buni’s position had come under scrutiny last week after Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State assumed the Chairmanship position.

Bello took over after Buni had left the country for medical treatment.

The Niger State Governor’s chairmanship is said to backed by the President, according to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, amid reports that Buni was planning on delaying the APC’s planned convention this month.

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Uzodimma said due process will have to be followed for Buni to be removed from his position.

“APC is a very serious party,” he said. “Everything going on at the secretariat now are going on with the knowledge of Mai Mala Buni. And as soon as he comes back, he will also take over the realms of the party.”

“To remove Buni, a meeting of the National Executive Committee must be convened, Uzodimma added.

“The right organ of the party to take and implement such decisions is the National Executive Committee. Have we summoned that committee? Because if we do, INEC will be invited to observe. And if they observe, whatever decision taken will be known to them.”