APC National Secretary Alleges Plot To Remove Him

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, claimed on Tuesday that there are plans to remove him from the position.

He was believed to have transferred his personal items from his office at the APC National Secretariat, leading to speculation that he had resigned.

Governor Abubakar Bello, the party’s acting caretaker committee chairman, declined to comment on the topic when asked by journalists at the party’s office on Tuesday.

Sen Akpanudoedehe, however, told Channels Television that he has not quit and that there was a plot to force him out.