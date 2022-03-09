Electoral Act: Court Can’t Stop Amendment, Says Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has expressed that court ruling cannot stop the amendment of the electoral act.

Recall that the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja stopped President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the parliament from tampering with the Electoral Act, 2022.

Speaking at the plenary on Tuesday, Lawan stated that the ruling of the FHC negated the principles of separation of powers.

As the amendment bill scaled first reading, the Senate President argued that the ruling violated the provisions of the 1999 Constitution on the separation of powers.

Also Read: Why Buhari Lacks Power To Seek Electoral Act Amendment –Wike

Lawan stated, “I find it necessary to talk about this at this point, because our governance system is based on the presidential system of government, where there is clear-cut separation and exercise of powers.

“The judiciary, under no circumstance, cannot stop the National Assembly from performing its legislative duties. We know what our due processes are, just like we wouldn’t venture into what the judiciary does, and it should also understand that we have our processes.

“If the President writes to the National Assembly to request an amendment, that is within his powers and it is for the National Assembly to decide whether or not it agrees with the request of Mr President.

“But to say that we cannot consider it is to ask for what is not there to be given. I believe that the members of this National Assembly know their work and will do what is right.”

The Senate President stressed that Buhari and the lawmakers were not doing anything outside of the law, adding that the National Assembly was ready to take in and consider the President’s request.

According to him, it is within the parliament’s exclusive right to consider whatever request it receives from Nigerians.