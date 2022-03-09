Leadership Crisis: APC Has Barred Itself From Contesting Elections – PDP

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has prevented itself from contesting the general elections in 2023 due to the party’s leadership problem.

The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), headed by a state governor, has disqualified the party, according to Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which prohibits a sitting governor from holding “any other executive office in any capacity whatsoever” while serving as a State Governor.

This was contained in a statement by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP on Wednesday.

He cautioned those angling for positions in the 2023 general elections “that APC is legally defunct, structurally crippled and no longer a legitimate and valid vehicle to field candidates for elections under our extant laws.

The party also said the unilateral dismissal and replacement of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni with his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello, as Chairman of the CECPC confirms that the committee is an illegal creation that lacks statutory powers and legitimacy.

PDP said since December 8, 2020 when the APC dissolved its national, state as well as local government structures and handed its affairs over to a team of “political undertakers” known as the CECPC it stopped being a political party.