Court Judgement: Umahi Makes U-turn, Tenders Apology to NBA

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has tendered an apology to the Nigerian Bar Association.

His apology comes after he had made uncomplimentary statement against a judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, justice Inyang Ekwo for sacking him from office

Umahi apologised while addressing over two thousand members of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State at a solidarity rally that took place at the Udensi roundabout, staged to declare their support and loyalty to the governor.

He said that he has mobilized over seventeen (17) SANs to Appeal the judgement of the Federal High court sitting in Abuja led by justice Inyang Ekwo, wherein he was sacked for defecting from the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling APC.