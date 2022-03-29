Court Remands Man For Calling Akwa Ibom State Governor A “Sex Maniac”

A 40-year-old man, Mr Idongest Idiok, has been remanded in a correctional centre for publishing libel against Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, ordered his detention.

On March 16, 2022, the accused person identified as Soundcraft Owo Oba, on Facebook, had made ‘offensive and derogatory’ social media publication against the governor by referring to him as a sex maniac.

Idiok also alleged that the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet, is the Governor’s sidechic.

“Inem mfed Ette asin awana ami. Daa Ufan ade akung itid tutu” he wrote.

The publication followed an incident at the Ibom Hall, Uyo, during the International Women’s Day celebration where the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Edet, was alleged to have said that she was the leader of women in the state in the presence of the wife of the governor, Mrs Martha Emmanuel.

The accused person took to his Facebook page and other social media platforms to abuse the governor.

