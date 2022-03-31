Davido And Chioma Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Few Days After Reconciliation Rumours

Music star, Davido and his third babymama, Chioma Rowland have unfollowed each other on the photo sharing app, Instagram.

The ex-lovebirds who many thought were back together seems to have called it quits, again.

A quick check on both their individual accounts revealed, the parents of Ifeanyi Adeleke were no longer following each other.

This is coming as a big surprise as Davido and Chioma were reportedly together in Dubai for Expo 2022. Since their break up in early January, 2021, the celebrity couple started sparking reconciliation rumours when they attended a family event together. WITHIN NIGERIA recalls, Davido was spotted with his estranged fiancee Chioma at a family gathering.⁣

The singer and mother of his son, Ifeanyi, were spotted hanging out with some of Davido’s family members including his elder brother, Adewale, cousin B-Red and personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and their families members.

⁣The family event was followed up with another family event, but this time it was Chioma’s family event.

Davido had attended Chioma’s elder sister’s wedding were he thrilled the crowds with his hit songs.