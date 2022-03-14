“Don’t Turn Your Caring Husband Into Monster” – Yomi Casual Tells Wives

Popular celebrity dressmaker, Olorunyomi Makun, better known as Yomi Casual has taken to instagram to counsel wives.

The celebrity tailor advised married women to avoiding turning their husbands into monsters all in the name of competing with them.

According to him, women who consider themselves boss ladies shouldn’t view their husbands as their competition as this would only harm the relationship.

He further extended his advice to single ladies, advising them not to treat their man like what they’ve been through; each man is unique and different, he says.

In his words:

READ ALSO: Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual Buys New Whip

“Dear wives, please don’t use your hands to turn your caring husband into a monster. It’s ok to be a boss lady, but please don’t bring that vibe to your husband if he is a sweetheart from day 1. He is not your competition.

Ladies, when you find a good man, please don’t treat him like what you have been through. He came into your life to make things beautiful and different”.