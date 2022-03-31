Falana: Why Nigeria Needs New Constitution

Human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has stated that Nigeria needs a new constitution.

Falana said this over the weekend when he featured on ’90MinutesAfrica’, an online programme hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo and Chido Onumah.

Also Read: NASS Will Soon Start Second Batch Of Constitutional Amendment – Gbajabiamila

“With profound respect, we do not have a constitution. What we call a constitution or what our courts refer to as a constitution is a legal document, which should be better called decree no 24 of 1999 signed into law by general Abdulsalami Abubakar, the last military dictator in the country,” he said.

“The Nigerian constitution is not a legitimate document, but a legal document which we had all thought was going to midwife civil rule that will ultimately lead to genuine democracy in our country.

“But for the ruling class — all of them — the current decree is sufficient for them.”