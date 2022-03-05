NASS Will Soon Start Second Batch Of Constitutional Amendment – Gbajabiamila

The National Assembly will soon begin a new round of amendments to the 1999 Constitution, according to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

This was said by Gbajabiamila to reporters in Ilorin, the state capital of Kwara.

In the new amendment, he added, lawmakers will also devolve more authority from the exclusive to the concurrent list.

The Speaker stated that the amendments would be harmonised by both chambers of the National Assembly and sent to state legislatures.

Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq reiterated the need to have more women in government especially thirty-five percent affirmative.

The Governor added that political appointments be increased for womenfolk and urged other states to emulate Kwara in this regard.