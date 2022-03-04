Constitution Amendment: National Assembly Got It Wrong – Sirika

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has stated that the National Assembly got it wrong by attempting to move Aviation from exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list.

He spoke in response to the recent constitutional amendment where the National Assembly reviewed some provisions of the constitution, especially empowering states to run airports.

If the amendment is assented to, it will break the monopoly of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as the only Airports’ Authority in the country.

Sirika, who is also an aviator and a former Senator, differed with his erstwhile colleagues, saying aviation which is a national security concern cannot be an all-comer affair.

Tweeting via @hadisirika, he said, “Constitutional amendment, I think NASS got it wrong. Aviation on concurrent list? Interesting.

“I can’t relate/figure out a concurrent airspace. Would be the first on planet earth, I think. Aviation is a Sovereignty matter as well as a National security concern.”