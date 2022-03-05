You’ll No Longer Experience High Level Of Insecurity, Irabor Assures Nigerians

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, has told Nigerians that peace will return to the country’s troubled areas this year.

Irabor made the promise at the 2022 International Military Sports Council’s Day Run for the armed forces and security services in Abuja on Saturday.

Given the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Nigeria’s myriad security challenges, he believes the world needs peace right now.

According to him, calm is returning to Nigeria’s troubled areas, and the security forces are doing their share to solve the issues.

On the exercise, Irabor said it was to help the personnel keep fit and enable them to continue the work of defending and protecting the country.

“Beyond that, it also helps you to keep mentally alert because the job that you are involved in requires that your physical and mental well-being must be in top shape,” he said.

“I am hopeful that for us in Nigeria, the peace that we have yearned for all these years will be a turning point this year.

“Never again will we have the level of insecurity that we have had in the past and this is an assurance.

“I also thank Nigerians for the support they have given to members of the armed forces and other security agencies in tackling insecurity in our country.

“It is not yet over. We appeal for more support and I believe that Nigerians and of course, every other friend of Nigeria will support the armed forces to install an environment that is peaceful.”