JAMB To Blacklist Vendors, Agents Who Violate 2022 UTME Rules

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that any vendors or their representatives who breach its guidelines will be blacklisted from participating in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the board’s Registrar, announced this in Ibadan on Saturday while overseeing the registration process at several centers.

Oloyede, who said he was impressed and satisfied with the registration process at the centers he visited, said parents’ involvement was part of the difficulty with the ongoing UTME registration for 2022.

“There are few places where it could be better but here at the University of Ibadan, it has been very excellent.

“Some CBT centres, vendors and agents will be blacklisted, the implication is that if you do not follow the rules, you do not have the right to our accreditation,” he said.

Oloyede stated that part of the quality assurance mechanism was to allow a candidate to see who is registering him/her.

“The purpose of that is that a candidate sits in front of the screen for about six to seven minutes and he or she will be seeing the large picture of the person registering.

“It is possible that if there are problems, the person will be able to recognise the person who registered him or her.

“But, If you minimise that picture and that candidate cannot identify you in case of a problem, that is a violation of one of our rules.

“Follow the rules you need not think for us because we have a purpose for what we are doing,” the registrar said.