Fashola: APC Will Win In 2023… We Have What It Takes To Solve Nigeria’s Problems

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola believes the All Progressives Congress (APC) has performed well enough to warrant re-election.

Fashola made the remarks during a Channels Television interview on Friday.

The minister labeled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as an “uninspiring opposition” during the interview.

“First of all, there is nothing patented about the use of the word ‘progressive’. Let me dispel that quickly. Progressivism for me is being concerned about improving the human condition,” he said.

Also Read: Convention: We Must Not Jeopardise Our Chances In 2023 Elections, Buhari Tells APC Leaders

“All of the investments we have made, whether for business or employment, aim at only one thing — improving the human condition.

“Let me just remind you that our opponent had 16 years. We beat them at the peak of power when they had almost 30 governors. We beat them again in 2019, and we will do it again, because I don’t remember them providing one alternative to the options we have given or alternative to the measures that we have proposed.

“So, they have really been an uninspiring opposition and when the time comes, we will show to the Nigerian people that we are still worthy of their trust and worthy of their services, because we can solve these problems. The umbrella is not an alternative to any of the problems Nigeria has.”