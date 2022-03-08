From Being Kicked Out Of A House To Owning Four Houses”, Laide Bakare Shares Touching Story

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has shared her grass to grace story from being a squatter to owning four houses.

As the world celebrates International Women Day, Laide Bakare decided to celebrate herself in a unique way by reflecting on the time when she was homeless

The actress who is building her fourth house revealed how she was kicked out of a house by a person she once helped to achieve greatness.

But now, the story is different, as she is the proud owner of four houses.

READ ALSO: Laide Bakare Announces Completion Of Luxury Home In Lekki

“Someone I once Again helped to be a great person in life, Told me “Get out of my house” And today I’m a proud owner of more than 4 houses in the heart of Lagos”.