I Experienced Similar Incident – Reality Star, Khloe Mourns Bamise Ayanwole

Reality TV star, Khloe Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Koko has reacted to the death of 22-year-old Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

Recall that Bamise went missing after she boarded a BRT bus in Lagos State.

Following alarm raised, her corpse was discovered and the driver of the bus, Nice was arrested.

After his arrest, Nice narrated how some passengers abducted the 22-year-old in his bus.

Reacting, Khloe on her Instagram page narrated that she experienced a similar incident on her way to the airport on March 1st, in Lagos State.

“Something similar almost happen to me on the 1st of March on my way to the airport. What a country. How can a whole Nigeria not have a surveillance camera on every corner? At least, it can help us navigate some horrible incident?

“How can you just not care about us? How can our security system always fail us? Why do we have to die untimely in the hands of our fellow humans?” She lamented.