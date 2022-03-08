Women Can’t Be Deprived For Much Longer, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that women are not where they should be but cannot be deprived for much longer.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Buhari said this to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022.

According to the statement, the president said the celebration under the hashtag #BreaktheBias, and the theme; ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ is an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, the professions, and in all walks of life.

He stated that women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, but that he believes they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields.

“He applauds the contributions of women to the current administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they are pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence,” the statement reads.

“The President rejoices with women and mothers, around whom the tranquility of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always.”