I’ll Declare Presidential Ambition Before End Of March, Says Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki claims he has “what it takes” to rule Nigeria.

Saraki appeared on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

The former governor of Kwara said he and his team had been traversing the country to meet with stakeholders about his presidential ambitions.

He plans to announce his presidential candidacy for 2023 once the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) selects which geopolitical zone will receive a presidential ticket.

“Like anybody, there are rules; there are guidelines,” he said.

“We will have a NEC (PDP) meeting on Tuesday. Hopefully, the guidelines will come out which will tell us definitely where the whistle would be blown.

“Short of anything that stops an individual, I will definitely be announcing sometime before the end of the month, my intention to vie for president. At the moment, we are just doing consultation. Formal declaration will come in due course.”