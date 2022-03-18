Instagram Bans Kanye West For 24 Hours

American rapper Kanye West has been officially banned from Instagram for 24 hours.

The rapper’s suspension comes after his posts towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian were reported to have fallen short of the hate speech, harassment and bullying policy of the platform.

A statement by the photo-sharing app said it would take ‘additional steps’ if it saw further violations of its policies.

“We often take additional steps against accounts that repeatedly break our rules by placing restrictions on their account,” said the statement.