“It’s Good To Have The Right Partner” – Lanre Gentry Hails His Wife Days After Calling Out Ex-wife

Lanre Gentry, ex-husband of Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to his Instagram channel to heap praises on his current wife.

Gentry’s eulogizing Instagram post is coming just days after calling Mercy Aigbe foul names.

Sharing a video collage of his wife cradling their newborn, Lanre wrote: “Is good to have write partner. I will always be grateful to my God.”

Meanwhile, tons of netizens who left comments on the post backed his statement with wishes for his new marriage to be successful.