Korra Obidi Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks About Her Marriage (Video)

Embattled dancer, Korra Obidi has taken to TikTok to open up about the crisis in her marriage.

Weeks ago, Korra’s husband, Justin Dean, announced that he was divorcing her just days after they welcomed their second child.

Speaking about her marriage on TikTok, Korra apologized to her fans who are disappointed after buying into the perfect picture of love that she painted about her marriage.

She added that she might appear strong online and her followers might see videos of her dancing, but she’s just trying to be strong and hold things together for her daughters.

The mother-of-two breaks down in tears at this point.

