Lady Who Got Missing After Boarding BRT Found Dead

Oluwabamise Ayanwola, the Lagos-based tailor who went missing after boarding a BRT, has been found dead.

A police source, who confided the development to newsmen, said the Lagos State Police Command would soon release a statement on it.

Ayanwola was said to be returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26, when she boarded the BRT bus en route to Oshodi around 7pm at Chevron bus stop.

Sensing danger as the bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops, Oluwabamise reportedly engaged a friend using voice notes on her phone.

The voice notes indicated that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details.

She told her friend to pray for her as she became suspicious of the bus driver and in response, the friend told her to alight at Oworonsoki bus stop, way before Oshodi.

While the driver had been on the run but his guarantor had been arrested.