Nollywood Actor, Alesh Sanni, Robbed In Lagos

Nollywood Actor, Alesh Ola Sanni, was involved in a robbery incident at the Lekki axis of Lagos state on Sunday. Sadly, the actor was dispossessed of his Sport Utility Vehicle.

In an Instagram post, the movie star disclosed that the incident occurred around 5:30 am, he also said the attackers stole his Range Rover vehicle and jewellery.

He wrote, “Was robbed around Lekki this morning 5.30 am… kindly reach out if you see any white Evouqe Range Rover with plate AS:04:04 and jewellery…”(sic)

In a follow-up post, while showing the car, he revealed that the stolen car had been recovered but some parts of the luxury vehicle were missing.

He said, “Day just ruin! Thank you all for reaching out … can’t reply to messages for me, I don’t have my phones with me. I’m fine but we need security in this country.

“So much was going through my head yesterday, how do I get money to fix the car, where do I get to buy my phones, I cried, was sad cos I lost so much.”

“And then Sotee reached out to me, all she care about was (are you sure you weren’t hurt) @sotayogaga I don’t know what I have done to deserve so much love from you but I must say you’re a true sister with a heart full of love and companionship.”(sic)