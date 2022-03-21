Men Still Chase Me Despite Being Married: Actress Anita Josepph

Anita Joseph has revealed that men still pester her for a relationship despite being married to MC Fish.

She made this known in a recent interview with Saturday Sun, as she explained why she is still being chased by men despite her marital status, Anita said it is because she is beautiful.

She said,

“Of course, men still chase me despite my wedding ring. They do so because I am a beauty. Well, men can’t stop making passes at you as a married woman, but it depends on you to put them in their places, and respect yourself. Don’t lead them on.

“These men don’t care about wedding rings. In fact, one told me that seeing my wedding ring makes it better for him because it will be only my husband and himself, because he doesn’t trust these girls outside, and I’m like ‘huh, you say?’ Recently, I had one embarrassing encounter where this guy chased me around the mall, saying I must bless him with a peck because he loves watching my movies. It wasn’t funny at all.”