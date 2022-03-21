Mosque Member Impregnated My Wife, Islamic Cleric Tells Ibadan Court

An Islamic cleric, Lukman Shittu, has told a Grade A Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo, that his wife was allegedly impregnated by a member of the mosque where he leads prayer in the state.

Shittu subsequently urged the court to order DNA tests on the three children between him and his embittered wife.

He also told the court that his wife raised the three children in question through her concubine.

The court’s President, Mrs S.M Akintayo, ordered the duo to go to a well-established medical centre and carry out DNA tests on the three children to know whether Shittu was their father or not.

“The DNA tests shall be jointly funded by Shittu and Fisayo and the sealed result shall be sent directly by the medical centre to the registrar of this court,” Akintayo said.

She adjourned the suit until May 2 for the presentation of the DNA test and further hearing.

In his testimony, Shittu submitted that his wife was riding a beautiful car after she moved out from his home in 2021.

“Meanwhile, Fisayo had been boasting that her relative gave her the car.

“My investigation revealed that the same man, who had all along been sleeping with her, bought her the car.

“Worst still, she has changed the school of the last child without my knowledge and the other two have vowed not to recognise me as their father anymore.

“During the last Ramadan, I invited the second one to come and stay with me, but he declined.

“The first also refused to come to my house when he had his school holiday.

“Could you believe that Fisayo’s concubine worship in the same mosque where I am the cleric?” Shittu lamented.

Earlier, the petitioner contended that her husband was irresponsible and a threat to her.

“Shittu lured me into getting a loan from a microfinance bank under the agreement that I would use it to establish my business without refunding.

“So as to facilitate his adulterous intention, Shittu threatened to stab me one day if I don’t leave his home.

“As if that was not enough, he frequently brought various types of women into our matrimonial home.

“In addition, Shittu demolished the shop which I furnished with my money in order to deny me any business opportunity.

“He called me all sorts of bad names and even rejected being responsible for the children.

“Though, relatives from both families intervened, but I just had to move out for survival,” she said.