Russia Invasion: Ukraine Reveals Eight Humanitarian Corridors For Escape

As the Russia-Ukraine war heightens, at least eight humanitarian corridors have been planned for civilians to escape the invasion in Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities made the announcement on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the corridors would be used for buses to evacuate and deliver aid.

According to Vereshchuk, people are to be taken from the vicinity of the besieged port city of Mariupol to the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.

He said evacuation closer to the capital was planned from the embattled localities north and east of the capital Kiev, according to the plan.

The plan also calls for evacuation from the greater area of Zyverodonetsk and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region to the town of Bachmut in the neighbouring Donetsk region.