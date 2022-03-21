Sandra Iheuwa Flaunts Baby Bump Amid Crisis With Estranged Husband (Video)

Business woman, Sandra Iheuwa, took to Instagram to flaunt her bump in anticipation of her baby’s arrival with ex-husband, Steve Thompson.

It would be recalled that the duo had a public divorce earlier this year which was followed by a series of tantrums at one another on Instagram; the most recent was when the expectant mom lambasted Steve for being childish with his public comments.

Sandra Iheuwa who is currently expecting her child in the US showed her growing baby bump as she danced joyfully to Simi‘s Duduke track.

Taking to an Instagram page, she wrote, “Have you seen a sexy prego before? 🥰 Swipe Left and tell me which slide is your favorite?…….I got the best gift EVER!!!! God is good 😊 💋 Stay tuned for the next post before noon 🤪💃.”



