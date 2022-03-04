Mr Eazi Donates N5M To African Students Stranded In Ukraine

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade aka Mr Eazi has come to the aid of Africans stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The musician has now donated N5 million to help African students stranded in Ukraine.

Recall that Russia on Thursday invaded Ukraine killing and bombarding the country with missiles.

Speaking to CNN Africa, Anjola-Oluwa Ero-Phillips, a Nigerian medical student in Ukraine, said he and around 70 other Nigerian students are stranded with no way to legally leave Lviv in the west of the country, close to the border with Poland.

Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown, announced Mr. Eazi’s donation on Twitter moments ago and called on well-meaning Nigerians to also donate to the course.

“Thank you soooo much @mreazi for the huge donation of 5m naira to help African students stranded in ukraine 🙏🏾🙏🏾 please I urge everyone that can help one way or the other to do so… I will be sharing more links you can donate to. All Help is needed at this point 🙏🏾🙏🏾 it’s alot.” He wrote.