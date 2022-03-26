Pantami’s Son Kidnapped, Found At Checkpoint

A son of Professor Ali Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, who was reportedly kidnapped in Bauchi State, has been found.

According to sources, the minister’s son was found at a checkpoint in Dambam, one of the Local Government Areas of Bauchi State, on Friday.

The source did not state if any ransom was paid.

It was gathered that the victim, who was identified as Alamin Isa Ali Pantami, lives with his grandmother.

Confirming his release, one of the victim’s guardians, said, “We just left the house; he is back home now. He was found in Dambam, where his abductors dropped him. They dropped him at a checkpoint and from there, he was brought home.”

The menace of kidnapping has been a source of concern to Nigerians, who have repeatedly called on the government to address the trend.