APC Convention: Evildoers Didn’t Have Their Way Today — Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole has expressed his happiness about the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress.

The former governor of Edo State stated this in a chat with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He further stated despite the effort of evildoers, the party’s convention is taking place today.

He said, “I am happy, I am excited that the party will be restored to the leadership position that it ought to be. We are democrats and our party is for the ordinary Nigerians. It is not a party of big men. For us to have our convention today shows that evildoers can have their plans but God has produced someone today. And we have more people of goodwill than the evil ones who wanted this convention to happen today.“