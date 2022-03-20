Patience Ozokwo, Rachael Okonkwo, Others Attend Chacha Eke’s Husband Birthday Party (Video)

Popular Nigerian Actress, Cha Cha Eke has shared some lovely photos and video of her, colleagues and family as she celebrated her husband and director Austin Faani on his birthday.

Her husband clocked a new age on Friday, March 18th, Chacha Eke threw him a purple themed birthday bash which had lots of celebrities in attendance.

The party was all shades of colourful and many couldn’t stop drooling over the event decoration and the party atmosphere.

Patience Ozokwo, Rachel Okonkwo, Mike Godson, Nosa Rex, Jerry Williams, Evan Okoro, Kome Iyke, Paschal Mmereole junior and many others were at the event.

Celebrities, Family and Friends at the event were treated to sumptuous meals which left many netizens mouth drooling.

