Police Foil Attack On Dangote Refinery

An attempted attack on Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone by hoodlums was foiled by operatives of the Lagos state police command.

A statement released by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the state police command, says armed hoodlums numbering about twenty, gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side but were repelled while attempting to cart away already-installed armoured cables in the refinery.



”The hoodlums on sighting security operatives fled the scene. One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital. Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.’ ‘ Hundeyin said

The police spokesperson added that on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, security at the refinery has been fortified.