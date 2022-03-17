Soludo Takes Oath As Anambra Gov Today

Professor Charles Soludo, Anambra State governor-elect will be sworn today as the sixth governor of the state.

The Head, Soludo Media Office, Mr Joe Anatune, said the swearing-in of the Anambra State governor-elect would be low-keyed.

In a statement in Awka on Wednesday, Anatune said the ceremony, which would take place at the Government House, Agu-Awka, would have few guests in attendance and devoid of unbridled celebrations that are usually associated with occasions of such nature.

It added that Soludo, after the swearing-in, would inspect a guard of honour and consequently make his inaugural address to the people of the state.

The statement also said an inter-denominational service would hold briefly before the new governor sets out to work.

The governor-elect, however, expressed gratitude to all for the outpouring of goodwill messages as well as the continuous support from well-wishers and numerous supporters within and across the globe.