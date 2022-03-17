No Prophet Predicted Russia-Ukraine War -Shehu Sani

Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has noted that no prophet predicted the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

He made this comment via his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

He also stated that the prophets didn’t not prophecise the collapse of the national grid and ongoing fuel scarcity across the country.

Recall in the past weeks, Nigerians across the country have experienced fuel scarcity thereby leading to hike in price of petrol. While the national grid has collapsed twice in the last 72 hours.

“At the beginning of the year, none of the ‘Prophets’ prophesied Ukraine, national grid failure and energy crisis,” Sani, who represented Kaduna central Senatorial District, tweeted.