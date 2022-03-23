You Denied Kanu Change Of Dress But Buys New Clothes For Repentant Terrorists — IPOB Blasts Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the federal government of pampering terrorists.
It decried the inhumane treatment of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services.
The group, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful says since the arrest and extradition of its leader from Kenya to Nigeria, he has been subjected to torture and severe humiliation.
IPOB also stated that Kanu was not allowed to have a change of clothes while the same government sows new clothes for repentant bandits.
It further called on world powers including the Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and all diplomatic missions to rise up and call for the release of Kanu as it noted that self-determination was recognised by both International and local laws.
A statement from the group reads, “We condemn this torture and the flagrant abuse of his (Kanu’s) human rights by DSS. Since his abduction from Kenya on June 19, 2021, to date, they have been torturing him.
They have denied him access to his religious materials.
“They have never allowed him to change his clothes while on the other hand, the same hypocritical government is sewing new clothes for bandits and mass murderers who have purportedly repented.
“Our leader has been subjected to unimaginable torture since his rendition to Nigeria. The world will be shocked at further revelations of what he has passed through ever since then.
“The world should take note that Nigeria Government and Kenya government violated the international law, and must be made to pay for their atrocities against an individual who is fighting for the freedom his people.
“Self-determination is a universal law guaranteed by the United Nations and domesticated by the Nigeria law. Our people both home and in the diaspora must organise themselves and understand that they are hated across Nigeria and the only solution for our wellbeing is freedom and independence of Biafra.
“The world must look into our case, grant us freedom because Biafrans have suffered much in the hands of this terrorist nation called Nigeria.”