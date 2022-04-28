2023: Fayemi Consults Olubadan, Says Nigeria Needs Courageous Leaders

Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti who has expressed interest in running for president, believes the country requires courageous leaders.

Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), spoke at the palace of Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, in Ibadan on Wednesday during a “consulting visit.”

According to NAN, the Ekiti governor stated that despite the current issues, Nigeria is still worth fighting for and that his intention to run is a call to duty to make the country better.

“We need leaders with courage with which to do what is right, which may not be popular,” he said.

“What I believe is we want is peace, progress and development of the country. That is what our fathers clamoured for.

Also Read: Fayemi Consults Akeredolu Over Presidential Bid, Says He’ll Drive Nigeria In Right Direction

“Having supported many in the past to get to the apogee, I consider it is time to look in our direction.

“I have been consulting and it was the consultation process that brought me before your imperial majesty as the father of politicians.”

Fayemi stated that his position as the NGF chairman has enabled him to know the country better.

He added that he has the capacity to address the problems of national cohesion, insecurity and other challenges facing the nation.

He sought prayers from the Olubadan, saying the traditional ruler’s position in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general cannot be overemphasised.