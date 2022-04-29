2023: I’ll Fix Nigeria Using My Seven Years’ Experience – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated on Thursday that his seven years of experience as Vice President will help him solve Nigeria’s problems.

This was said by Osinbajo when he went to the palace of Asaba’s Asagba, Professor Chike Edozien, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress to canvass for votes.

He said, “Nigeria is in need of experienced leadership at this critical time and having served as Vice President for seven years in governance, I’m in the best position to provide that leadership.

“If elected as president, I will apply everything to ensure that Nigeria occupies its pride of place that has become a manifest destiny. Your Majesty, I’m here to give you good news about my intention to run for President and to seek your blessings and prayer.”

Osinbajo said that the entry into the presidential race was divine, having sought the face of God.