2023: Many Parties Haven’t Submitted Membership Register – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that only one of the 18 registered political parties in Nigeria have submitted the full details of their registered members.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the second regular quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Friday.

Yakubu said as stipulated in the Electotal Act, parties ought to submit their register to the commission a month to their primaries, congresses and conventions.

“By the provision of Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022, each party is required to maintain a membership register in hard and soft copy and to make such register available to the commission not later than 30 days before the date fixed for primaries, congresses and conventions.

“So far, only one political party has complied. It is a mandatory requirement of the law and all parties are required to comply. Doing otherwise is like going into an election without the register of voters. There can be no credible primary or general election without a credible register of voters,” Yakubu said.