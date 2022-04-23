Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, The Alaafin Of Oyo With 13 Wives, Joins His Ancestors

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has passed away. He ‘joined his ancestors’ at the age of 83, after almost 52 years on the throne – and as the longest-reigning Alaafin of all-time.

According to reports, Alaafin Adeyemi passed away in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

According to a Premium Times report, citing palace sources, his remains were brought to Oyo town in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites have commenced.

The report also stated that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will make an official announcement upon receiving the report of the monarch’s passing from the head of the ‘Oyo Mesi,’ Bashorun Yusuf Akinade, who will now lead Oyo town pending the installation of a new Alaafin.

Born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House, Alaafin Adeyemi was crowned on November 18, 1970, following the passing away of Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I.

Oba Ladigbolu was from the Agunloye Ruling House and with the passing of Alaafin Adeyemi, who was also known as Iku Baba Yeye, it is now the turn of the Agunloye Ruling House to produce the next Oyo monarch.