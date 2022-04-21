2023 Elections Must Hold Despite Insecurity, Says INEC

Despite the country’s security challenges, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) maintained on Thursday that the 2023 general election will go place.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, revealed this in Abuja during a public presentation of the strategic plan for 2022-2026 and the electoral project plan for 2023.

Since the period of conscious election planning began in 2012, Yakubu indicated that the materials presented were the third in a succession of strategic election plans.

“We are also aware of the security challenges and their impact on the electoral process. We will continue to engage early and intensely with the security agencies to ensure the safety of our personnel and materials, accredited observers and the media, and, above all, the voters,” he said.

Also Read: 2023 Elections: Brace Up For Challenges Ahead, CJN Tells Judges

“Clearly, these are challenging times but we are determined that election must hold in 2023. However, this is a shared responsibility. INEC plays a critical role but the commission alone cannot deliver the elections we all desire.”

According to the INEC boss, the 2023 polls will be governed by the new Electoral Act which contains provisions that will enhance the capacity and ability of the commission to better manage the electoral process.

While pledging to ensure the safety of electoral personnel and materials, accredited observers, media practitioners, and voters, Yakubu called for the support of all Nigerians to successfully conduct the polls.