I Have Total Confidence Osinbajo Will Succeed Buhari, Says Kano Senator

Senator Kabiru Gaya of Kano South has been named chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP), an umbrella organization of support groups for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo‘s presidential candidacy.

Gaya told a press conference in Abuja on Thursday that Osinbajo’s desire is a response to “populist calls” from a citizen-driven mobilization, not a personal one.

Senator Bukola Saraki believes Osinbajo will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“Without an iota of doubt, I am certain that all the knowledgeable people here can attest to the qualities and competence of Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” the TPP chairman said.

“You will also agree with me that his chosen method redefines presidential declarations in Nigeria; he has clearly signalled that noble citizens have no need to descend into gutters – no touts were hired by anyone and his message effectively reverberated across the entire country and the diaspora.

“Globally, climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking, economic problems such as unemployment and inflation along with many other challenges have worsened and all these impact Nigeria and many other countries.

“However, by electing someone of Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s pedigree who has direct insight into the depth of our challenges as well as current strategies and tactics being laid out to tackle them, we have a great chance to move ahead without much waste of time.

“I have total confidence that by the power of the Almighty and the electoral power of millions of Nigerian citizens across the six geo-political zones, Yemi Osinbajo will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 20, 2023.”