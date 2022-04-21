2023: Aisha Buhari Invites Osinbajo, Wike, Atiku To Dinner

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, has invited presidential aspirants to an Iftar supper on Saturday at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and seventeen other presidential aspirants from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and others from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), are expected to attend the event, which was extended to all presidential hopefuls from all political parties.

The event’s invitation card, which was in circulation on Thursday, warned attendees not to bring their mobile devices, explaining that their invitation cards would function as their admittance ticket.

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullah, clarified that it is standard protocol for guests at events in the President Villa, to be requested not to go in with phones.