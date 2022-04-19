2023: Nigerians Don’t Need Consensus Candidate But A Problem Solver, Says Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, says Nigerians don’t need a consensus presidential candidate to manage the country, but rather a “problem solver.”

Obi, a presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), addressed journalists on Tuesday during a consultation meeting with party members in Ebonyi state.

The sentiments of consensus candidates, according to Obi, should not be brought to the forefront at this point in the country’s political history.

He added that a candidate’s geopolitical zone should not be a consideration because “what Nigeria needs is to save the country.”

Obi described himself as someone who can fix the country and make it progressive.

“Nigerians want a person who will start solving the myriad of problems facing the country,” he said.

“They want someone who will secure lives and property; make the country productive; pull the citizens out of poverty, among other capabilities.

“This is not an issue of delegates because those with large numbers of delegates are still affected by the nation’s problems.

“It is important to consider where people come from in a diverse country such as ours for equity’s sake.

“The country, however, needs someone now who will start creating wealth to make the economy viable.

“I can fix this country, having a record of being a trader, of operating in the corporate world, and being a governor among other antecedents.”