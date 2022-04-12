2023: PDP Concensus Build-Up Is Working, Says Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, met with Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri on Monday for a consultative meeting.

Saraki confirmed the consensus-building process on who will be the party’s presidential candidate in 2023 while speaking with press at the end of the meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

The immediate past Senate president, who is running for president on the PDP platform, said they were also working on holding discussions with other party hopefuls.

He said, “The consensus is working. We are prepared to meet all of the (presidential) aspirants; all of the aspirants are going to meet as a body.

I know that there are moves already, some of the aspirants are also meeting amongst themselves. But the eventual thing is for all of the aspirants to meet. I think it’s easier when you are trying to reach consensus to start in blocs.”

Saraki noted that Nigeria is in terrible shape despite the propaganda of the ruling All Progressives Congress and it is only the PDP that could rescue the country and provide the right direction for citizens.

He, however, stressed that the PDP needed to be united in presenting a common front to wrest power from the APC in 2023.