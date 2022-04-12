Dickson Warns Against Division In PDP

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has warned mischief makers against instigating needless division in the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

He warned politicians who were out to cause disaffection among the leadership of the party over issues clearly not unconnected with the 2023 general elections to desist forthwith.

He enjoined them to remember the mercy and grace of God which blessed the party’s joint effort to retrieve its stolen mandate, based on the effort led by him to midwife the advent of the current administration.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Mess In States Will Blow Up PDP – Bode George

Dickson made the call in a statement on Monday by his Media Adviser, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, in Abuja.

He said, “My media aides drew my attention to a scurrilous, anonymous article making the rounds, whose objective was clearly aimed at sowing a seed of discord in the PDP.

“I know that in a politicking period like this, a lot of grievances and disappointments will find expression, faceless articles or statements which if not carefully managed, can create a crisis and a negative atmosphere.”