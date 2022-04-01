2023: PDP’ll Reunite Nigeria, End Insecurity – Ayu

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu has lamented that Nigeria and Nigerians are now being physically cut off from each other by terrorists who have made it unsafe to traverse the country by road, rail and air.

He disclosed this at Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state, during the burial of a Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic, Benjamin Chaha on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement signed late Thursday by the Special Assistant to the National Chairman on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

Ayu stated that a PDP Federal Government would rescue the country, reunite the people and put an end to the ongoing carnage.

The statement was titled ‘We’ll re-unite Nigeria, end carnage, Come 2023 – Ayu’.

The former Senate President who regretted the collapse of security in the country, and the attendant bloodshed, said “The task before a new PDP Federal Government will be to reunite the people, put an end to the incessant bloodshed and restart the development of the country.”

Speaking further in his funeral oration, he said it was shameful that Nigeria was being cut off physically from the centre by terrorists.

He said, “It’s a shame that Nigeria is being cut off physically by terrorists. Nigerians can’t travel by road. They can’t travel by rail. And they can’t travel by air, either. Our airports are now prime targets.

“PDP must return peace and security to this country. There is too much carnage under the current administration. The new PDP government will do everything possible to make this carnage stops.”