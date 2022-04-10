Actress Omotola Jalade’s Expression Towards 22-Year-Old Daughter, Meraiah’s Revealing Bikini Photos

Nollywood Veteran actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has taken to social media to react to her daughter Meraiah Ekeinde’s revealing photos in bikini.

Meraiah who is currently on vacation in Dubai, took to her Instagram page on Saturday, April 9, where she shared some really sexy photos, showing off her well-trimmed body. From the colourful background to cute bikini, the brand influencer obviously came prepared for this photo shoot.

However, Her mum, Omotola Jalade seemed displeased and disappointed at her very suggestive photos on Instagram as she took to her comment section and wrote; “Na wa o”

