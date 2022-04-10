You Are Late Osinachi’s Secret Lover, You Made Her Husband Jealous – Kemi Olunloyo Calls Out Frank Edwards

Controversial Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has accused Gospel Singer Frank Edward of secretly dating late colleague, Osinachi Nwachukwu.
We had earlier reported how the renowned Nigerian musician, Osinachi of Ekwueme fame died on Friday, April 8 due to undisclosed illness and alleged domestic violence.
Shortly after the news went viral, her colleague, Frank Edwards revealed how Osinachi’s husband was a thorn in the flesh of the late singer.
However, Kemi Olunloyo took to the microblogging platform to call out Frank for allegedly being the lover of Osinachi Nwachukwu which made her husband jealous.
She wrote;
“Frank Edwards you’re STUPID! Were you not Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret lover? Of course her own husband was “jealous” of her. Joy Nunieh should not be dragged into your foolishness. Joy is a real woman & strong one & she once slapped Akpabio for sexual harassment. TELL THE TRUTH,”
SEE POST BELOW
