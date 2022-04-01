Actresses, Regina Chukwu, Eniola Ajao React As Wumi Toriola Reveals Plans To Pursue A Career In Politics

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has revealed plans to pursue a political career as she shared a stunning photo.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Wumi Toriola gushed over her beauty, asking her fans and colleagues not to lie about her beauty.

According to the light-skinned actress, she ‘really needs to pursue a career in politics’ and would probably be going to the House of Representatives.

She captioned the above photo:

“Kamaparo Kamajale,Omo dun

I really need to pursue my political career

“WT for House of rep.”

While her colleague, Regina Chukwu assured Wumi Toriola of her vote, Eniola Ajao, including some fans, claimed that her presence in the House of Assembly would be crazy probably because of her personality.

reginachukwu wrote: I go vote o

eniola_ajao wrote: Crazy idamu assembly gidi ni oo

glitterstouch_makeovers wrote: Walai ode ni e but incase sha give me job

aramiscateringservices wrote: odaran ni wunmi yi sha house of rep all the best but you won’t only shake table you’ll scatter table.

triplets.a2020 wrote: I will vote for vou my sister.

kehhemii_ wrote: The hashtag for me, this lady na werey in disguise but tbt i love people like this, you find their trouble vou daran

wunmiomotoshoo wrote: Oya, voters full ground cos you self no small atall

folascrochet wrote: Idamu assembly 2023

aieesha10 wrote: Idaamu assembly looto

