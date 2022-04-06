APC Fixes Dates For Presidential, NASS, Governorship And Assembly Primaries

The presidential primary for the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been set for May 30th, 2022. The governorship, House of Assembly, and National Assembly primaries were also proposed.

The ruling party has announced that the House of Assembly primary for the House of Representatives will be held on May 17th and 19th.

The Senate primary is set for May 21st, while the governorship primary is set for May 24th, according to the APC.

The news comes just weeks after the APC held a nationwide convention to nominate its National Working Committee (NWC) as it prepares for next year’s general elections.